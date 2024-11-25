Cancer patients get Christmas cheers

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 1,049 cancer patients from Pampanga’s second district received Christmas cheers under the program of the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The event was held a the Lubao Gym in Lubao town recently.

The patients were given frozen products like dressed chicken and hotdogs.

Vice Governor Lilia Pineda distributed the items and cash gifts to the patients and their families.

The vice governor also took the opportunity to listen to the needs of the patients.

She assured the beneficiaries of the Capitol’s commitment to help cancer patients in the province.

The provincial government supports indigent cancer patients through the issuance of guarantee letters in accredited medical facilities.

Second District Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon and Sajid Khan Eusoof; Pampanga LNB President Claire Lim; Pampanga SK Federation President John Carlo Cruz; and Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda were present in the event.