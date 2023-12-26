Cancer patients get P4-M from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Cancer patients in Pampanga received a total of P4 million in financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Some 500 cancer patients received P8,000 each during a ceremony held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center last December 22.

The patients received the assistance from Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda.

Governor Pineda said that the “assistance intends to alleviate financial burdens, allowing the patients to celebrate Christmas with more ease.”

“Ikayu pung cancer patients, ikayu pu ing metung kareng priority mi pung sasaupan. Sana pu ining ayudang mibye kekayu makasaup ya agyang makapakananu atin kayu pung panggastus ngening Pasku,” Pineda said.

The officials present in the event also “encouraged the community to unite in supporting one another adding that beyond financial aid, the provincial government consistently supports cancer patients with regular assistance for chemotherapy and maintenance medicines.”

Board Members Fritzie Dizon, Sajid Eusoof and Cherry Manalo attended the event.