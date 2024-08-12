Cancer patients get support from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 30 cancer patients from Pampanga received financial assistance from the provincial government under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program.

The initiative, led by Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, aims to support individuals facing medical and financial challenges.

The distribution of aid took place on Monday, August 5, under the guidance of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

Pampanga Executive Assistant Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, who represented the governor and the vice governor, handed out the assistance to the beneficiaries. She was assisted by Acting PSWD Officer Fe Manarang.

The 30 beneficiaries received P15,000 each.