Candaba dialysis center opens

CANDABA — Patients with kidney disease in this town no longer need to travel far for treatment.

The Candaba Dialysis Center officially opened yesterday, July 31, said Mayor Rene Maglanque.

The mayor and Sterix Healthcare Solutions President Louie Joaquin Pangilinan led the ceremonial opening of the health facility located at the local government center complex.

The municipal government partnered with the private healthcare provider for the construction and operation of the dialysis center.

Maglanque said the facility is equipped with 15 machines which are capable of serving a maximum of 30 patients per day.

He added that the center is ready for expansion to accommodate 25 machines or 50 patients per day.

“Ang goal natin dito ay matulungan ang mga dialysis patients dito sa Candaba na madugtungan ang buhay nila kaya sinikap ko na makapagpatayo ng dialysis center dito mismo sa aming bayan,” Maglanque said.

He added that dialysis treatment will be free as the facility is accredited by PhilHealth.

He said expenses such as laboratory testing and x-ray, which are not covered by PhilHealth, will be shouldered by the local government

The mayor added that he instructed barangay chairmen to provide free transportation to patients.

“Lahat po ng pwede nating ibibigay ay ibibigay po natin ng libre para mapagaan ang buhay ng mga pasyente dahil alam ko na hirap na hirap na sila sa araw-araw nilang buhay,” Maglanque said.