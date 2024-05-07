Candaba fire victims get aid

CANDABA — Several families from Barangay Mangga in this town, whose homes were damaged by fire on May 2, 2024, received assistance from the local government on Monday.

Mayor Rene Maglanque provided cash aid to fire-affected families for their home repairs.

Maglanque said eight families, whose houses were severely affected by fire, received P10,000 each.

He said four families, whose were partially affected, got P5,000 each.

“Hindi naman malaki itong tulong pero sana mas mapadali nito ‘yung pagrepair ng bahay nila. Humahanap din tayo ng iba pang pondo para mas matulungan sila,” he said.

Councilor RamJ Maglanque also provided sacks of rice and cash assistance to the affected families.

“Kaunting tulong po para habang bumabangon sila ay sigurado sila na may maihahain sila sa mesa,” the councilor said.