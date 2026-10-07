Candaba LGU outlines action on eroded river embankment

The local government unit (LGU) of Candaba has bared measures it has undertaken following the collapse of a portion of the Pampanga River embankment in Barangay Mandasig over the weekend.

Acting Municipal Administrator Michael Sagum said the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) immediately went to the site on Saturday, October 3, to secure the area and ensure the safety of residents.

“Sabado pa lang pinuntahan na ‘yung site. Nag-cordon na ang MDRRMO doon at sinabihan na ang mga residente na i-vacate muna ang mga bahay for their safety,” Sagum said.

The collapse affected two families, or 12 individuals, whose houses are located near the eroded portion of the embankment.

On Sunday, October 4, Sagum said the Municipal Engineering Office (MEO) conducted a technical inspection to assess the extent of the damage and determine the possible cause of the collapse.

He added that the MEO also coordinated with the contractor of the damaged project, who committed to repair the affected portion at no cost to the municipal government.

“Agad nag-inspect ang Municipal Engineering Office at nag-coordinate sa contractor. Inassure naman nila tayo na aayusin nila ‘yung nasira,” Sagum said.

He added that the local government also held a coordination meeting with the affected residents on Monday, October 6, to discuss possible assistance.

Sagum disclosed the affected houses were built within the river easement and not on privately owned property.

Despite this, Sagum said the contractor committed to help repair the damaged houses.

He also assured that the municipal government will extend assistance to the affected residents.

“Recognized naman nila na ‘yung pinagtayuan nila ng bahay ay hindi nila property dahil easement ‘yun ng ilog. Despite that, tutulong ‘yung contractor sa repair ng mga bahay, at siyempre ‘yung munisipyo mag-eextend din ng tulong sa mga constituents,” he said.

Sagum said the LGU will continue monitoring the repair work to ensure that the damaged embankment is restored.