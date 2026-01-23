Candaba mayor suspended over Malampaya fund scam

The Sanginbayan has ordered a 90-day preventive suspension against Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque over alleged 194 counts of graft and malversation filed against him in relation to the P900 million Malampaya Fund scam.

In its resolution dated January 19, 2026, the Sandiganbayan Special Third Division directed the mayor to "cease and desist" from performing his duties as chief executive of the fourth district town.

“Accused Maglanque is ordered to cease and desist from further performing and/or exercising the functions, duties, and privileges of his position upon the implementation of this Order of Preventive Suspension. His suspension shall be automatically lifted upon the expiration of the 90-day period from the implementation of this resolution,” the Sandigan said in the resolution.

Maglanque is among the accused in 97 counts of violation of RA 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) and 97 counts of Malversation of Public Funds filed before the Sandiganbayan where funds meant for victims of 2009 Luzon floods were allegedly diverted to ghost livelihood projects.

The mayor allegedly failed to comply with a court order dated October 2025, which gave him 10 days to justify why he should not be suspended.

The Sandiganbayan directed the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to implement the 90-day suspension order.

SunStar Pampanga tried to reach Maglanque for his comments but to no avail.