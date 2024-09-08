Candaba town logs P68M crop damage

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Tropical Storm Enteng has left P68,433,440 worth of damage to rice crops in Candaba town, the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) said.

The municipal government also reported some P3,400,440 worth of damage to the town’s fisheries.

The OPA said that at least 15 barangays in Candaba are still flooded, as of press time.

The Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that some 558 families or 2, 172 individuals are still staying in evacuation centers.

Reports from various disaster response offices stated that some 142 barangays are still under floodwater.

Lubao town reported some 29 flooded barangays, San Luis town, nine; and San Simon, eight.

Meanwhile, four barangays in the City of San Fernando are also currently flooded.

The recent monsoon rains caused floodings in several villages in the province --- Masantol (26), Macabebe (23), Santo Tomas (6), and Minalin (15).