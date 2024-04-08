Candaba trike drivers get livelihood aid

CANDABA -- The Samahan ng mga Tricycle Drivers at Owners ng Candaba (STDOC) on Monday received P1 million worth of livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The cheque was handed over by DOLE Central Luzon Assistant Regional Director and Pampanga Director Arlene Tolentino to Mayor Rene Maglanque and STDOC Chairman Roland Lacanilao during the flag raising ceremony at the town's Trade Center.

Tolentino said the budget allocation is part of the agency's Integrated Livelihood Program, which seeks to assist groups in enhancing their income capacity.

"Hangad po namin na mas umunlad ang kanilang grupo at makatulong ang DOLE kasama na ang local government sa kanilang hanapbuhay," she said.

Roland Lacanilao, STDOC chairman, said the funding will be used to procure motorcycle spare parts, which can be loaned by the tricycle organization members.

He said their association has around 1,583 members including tricycle drivers and operators.

"Bibili kami ng mga piyesa na kadalasang kailangan sa mga motor at pwede po itong utangin ng ating mga miyembro na may kaunting tubo lamang," he said.

Maglanque urged STDOC members to use the funds wisely so it can help more members, especially in times of emergency.

He added that the local government always supports the transport sector as they are vital on the daily lives of the residents.

"Nagpapasalamat kami sa DOLE sa parating pagbaba ng tulong sa aming bayan at pinapaalalahan ko ang mga beneficiaries na palaguin nila ang pondo dahil sila rin ang makikinabang dito," Maglanque said.