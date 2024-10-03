Pampanga

Capil-Capil in Porac

Incumbent Porac Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for mayor before the local Commission on Elections on October 3, Thursday.

Capil is joined by her daughter, Trisha Angelie Capil, who filed her COC for vice mayor.

The Bayung Porac councilor slate includes incumbent Vice Mayor Francis Lawrence Tamayo; incumbent Councilors Adrian Carreon, Joy Essel David, Jovy Venzon, and Rafael Canlapan; Executive Assistant IV Remigio Simbillo; Jin Mikhaela Canlas-Sagun; and Zhay Tolentino.

