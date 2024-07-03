Capil clarifies issue on town hall near POGO

PORAC — Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil of this town has denied reports that the local government unit maintained an extension office near the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub, Lucky South 99.
Capil clarified that the said building is condemned and lacks utilities, rendering it unusable for the municipal government.
He explained that the initial plan was to establish an extension office in the eastern part of the town so that residents in barangays Sta. Cruz and Manibaug will no longer have to go to the town hall in Barangay Poblacion.
But the plan to operate an extension office this year did not materialize because the building which is inside the Royal Garden area is unusable, the mayor claimed.
In the same manner, Capil said Mabalacat City operates an extension office inside the Clark Freeport, where illegal POGOs involved in human trafficking, torture, love scam, crypto scam, and other form of scams, had been uncovered in 2023 and during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Nothing is wrong in maintaining an extension office,” said Capil.
A new building was constructed in Barangay Cangatba to replace the old town hall in Barangay Poblacion.
Senator Lito Lapid has initiated the construction of the new Porac Municipal Hall in Barangay Cangatba.