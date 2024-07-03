Capil clarifies issue on town hall near POGO

PORAC — Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil of this town has denied reports that the local government unit maintained an extension office near the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub, Lucky South 99.

Capil clarified that the said building is condemned and lacks utilities, rendering it unusable for the municipal government.

He explained that the initial plan was to establish an extension office in the eastern part of the town so that residents in barangays Sta. Cruz and Manibaug will no longer have to go to the town hall in Barangay Poblacion.