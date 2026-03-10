Capil placed under 90-day suspension

Porac Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil has been placed under another 90-day preventive suspension after a court ordered his temporary removal from office in connection with graft charges tied to the operations of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in the town.

The suspension order was issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 265 in Pasig and served on Monday March 9, 2026, through the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Capil’s lawyer Sos Sian confirmed the suspension order.

With the order taking effect, Capil’s daughter Vice Mayor Jen Capil assumed as acting mayor.

She will carry out the duties of the municipal chief executive during the suspension period.

The charges stemmed from allegations that the mayor issued a business permit that allowed a firm identified as Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Inc. to operate in Porac despite questions regarding its authorization to conduct POGO activities.

The criminal case against Capil is still pending before the court.

The preventive suspension is intended to prevent possible influence on witnesses and evidence while the case is being heard.

Municipal services and operations will continue under the acting mayor.