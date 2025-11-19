Capil vows to implement more programs in 2006

Porac Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil said he is optimistic about accomplishing more programs for the town in 2026.

The mayor said these programs will be supported by local revenues and higher internal revenue allotment (IRA) resulting from population growth.

During the Christmas lighting ceremony at the new Municipal Hall in Barangay Cangatba on Tuesday night, Capil noted that a growing population also brings expenses, particularly in the delivery of social services.

“But we are ready to meet and face the challenges ahead. We hope to accomplish more in terms of services and other programs that will improve the lives of our people,” Capil said.

The mayor added that he expects more business investments to come to Porac through ongoing municipal initiatives aimed at making the town business-friendly.

Capil led the Christmas lighting ceremony in front of the municipal hall, which was decorated with Pampanga lanterns and Christmas lights.

He also led the lighting of the nearly giant Christmas tree situated in front of the building.

The mayor said he hopes that the new municipal hall will serve as a holiday attraction for residents this Christmas season.

The municipal government also set up stalls for food vendors selling delicacies in front of the new building.

Capil added that he wishes for greater prosperity for the town in 2026.