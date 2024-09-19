Capil's daughter eyes Porac vice-mayoral post

PORAC — Vice Mayor Francis “Budoy” Tamayo had endorsed Jen Capil, daughter of incumbent Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil, for the town's vice mayoralty race during the May 2025 polls.

During a flag raising in front of the Municipal Hall on Monday, Tamayo disclosed that he is no longer running for a second term in favor of the younger Capil.

Tamayo said the younger Capil is more than ready to take the helm of the vice mayoralty post.

Jen Capil is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). She finished her collegiate course at the Holy Angel University with magna cum laude honors.

She is currently studying law at the Ateneo de Manila.

The younger Capil is currently the chief-of-staff of her father.

She vowed to continue the programs of Mayor Capil and Tamayo.

Jen Capil is expected to run alongside her father, who is seeking reelection, in next year's elections.