Capitol assists cancer patients

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 50 cancer patients recently received financial assistance from the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The Capitol said the program is expected to help the patients with their expenses.

The beneficiaries received the aid from Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Former Board Member Mylyn Pineda- Cayabyab.

They thanked the Provincial Government of Pampanga for its medical assistance program.

The Provincial Government of Pampanga said it supports indigent cancer patients through the issuance of guarantee letters in accredited medical facilities.

The governor's Medical Assistance Office said the total amount of aid given to patients reached some P1.5 million.