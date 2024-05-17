Capitol boosts Sampaguita industry in Floridablanca

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Government of Pampanga is now strengthening Sampaguita production in Floridablanca town.

The provincial government recently distributed seedlings to local farmers, cooperatives, and communities of the town.

The move aims to support the farmers in the marketability of Sampaguita products.

The program is also expected to update local farmers on trends with the help of agency partners like the Department of Trade and Industry as well as the Department of Science and Technology.

Second District Board Members Olga Frances Dizon and Sajid Khan Eusoof led the distribution of seedlings in cooperation with the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.

Floridablanca and neighboring Lubao are the two Samaguita-producing towns of Pampanga.