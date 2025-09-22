Capitol distributes 104 goats to farmers

More than 30 farmers and members of Farmers’ Cooperative Associations (FCAs) received livelihood assistance from the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

In line with its animal dispersal program, the provincial government said it facilitated the distribution of 104 female goats, crossbred from Anglo Nubian and Boer breeds, to the beneficiaries.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the implementation of the program, which aims to provide farmers with an alternative and sustainable source of livelihood.

Provincial Veterinarian Jasmin Manlutac said goat raising is profitable and requires minimal maintenance.

She added that goats can reproduce every five months, with two to four offspring, which can be sold at ₱10,000 to ₱12,000 each.

The Capitol said this initiative builds on its earlier distribution of another 104 goats to farmers also affected by recent calamities.