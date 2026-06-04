Capitol distributes 146 patrol tricycles

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda recently led the distribution of 146 patrol trikes to the local government units of Magalang, Porac, Arayat, Macabebe, Masantol, and San Luis.

Present during the event were Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Luzon Director Venus Rebuldela, DILG Pampanga Provincial Director Myra Moral-Soriano, Pampanga Provincial Police Office Director Colonel Eugene Marcelo, representatives from PDEA Pampanga, and other provincial government officials.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the provincial government for the vehicles.