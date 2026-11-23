Some 6,372 Aeta residents from upland communities in Mabalacat City, Floridablanca, and Porac received rice and food packs from the Provincial Government of Pampanga, in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
The distribution of relief goods was led by Board Members Claire Lim, Cherry Manalo, and Christian Halili, together with Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) Officer Fe Manarang.
The provincial government said 1,821 beneficiaries are from Mabalacat City; 1,743 from Floridablanca; and 2,808 from Porac.
The assistance program aimed to reach indigenous communities, particularly families living in remote and mountainous areas of the province.
The provincial government said the initiative is part of its efforts to expand social services and ensure that indigenous communities benefit government assistance programs.