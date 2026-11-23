Some 6,372 Aeta residents from upland communities in Mabalacat City, Floridablanca, and Porac received rice and food packs from the Provincial Government of Pampanga, in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The distribution of relief goods was led by Board Members Claire Lim, Cherry Manalo, and Christian Halili, together with Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) Officer Fe Manarang.