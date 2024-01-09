Capitol donates P9M vehicles to police

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis Pineda led the donation of three new service vehicles to the Pampanga police on Monday, January 8.

The new vehicles are expected to beef up the logistics and response of the provincial police.

Pineda turned over the new vehicles to Colonel Levi Hope Basilio, director of the Pampanga Provincial Police Office (PPO).

The donations include a troop carrier and two vans.

The vehicles will be deployed with Pampanga PPO and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) based in Clark.

The governor said the additional resources were funded by the Provincial Peace and Order Council, "aiming to fortify the police force's capabilities in maintaining peace and ensuring a swift response during emergencies and disasters."

"Ang pagdagdag ng transportasyon para sa kanila ay paraan ng agarang pagresponde sa mga problema sa ibang bayan. Mabilis na makakapag-respond ang ating PNP," Pineda said.

Patrol motorcycles are also scheduled for distribution to the police force for 2024.