Capitol, DPWH to implement flood mitigation measures

The Pampanga provincial government and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are moving to implement immediate and longer-term measures to address the flooding in the province.

The measures were discussed during a meeting led by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, provincial government and town officials presented a comprehensive flood management plan aimed at reducing the effects of flooding on communities, major roads, livelihoods and economic activities.

The Capitol said the immediate interventions include closing gaps along the Tulaoc River using FlexMac flood barriers, dredging existing waterways to improve water flow, and using pumping systems to transfer accumulated floodwater to waterways.

The officials are also prioritizing interventions for the San Fernando–Sto. Tomas–Minalin Tail Dike, the Setback Levee in San Simon, the Arnedo Dike in Macabebe, and portions of MacArthur Highway in Apalit.

The damaged tail dike in Minalin was among the concerns raised during the meeting.

According to the provincial government, the damage affects seven barangays and an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 residents.

The rising floodwater along Quezon Road was also discussed, as the route serves as an alternative passage when traffic becomes heavy or the North Luzon Expressway becomes impassable because of flooding.

For the medium term, the DPWH said it plans to establish detention basins in San Simon and other areas to store excess floodwater before gradually releasing it into nearby waterways.

The Capitol said the proposed system follows a “store, drain and release” approach.

Detention basins may be located near rivers and in areas with suitable slopes to facilitate drainage, while pumping systems may be used when necessary.

The stored water could also potentially be used as surface water and additional source for irrigation, according to the provincial government.

Dizon emphasized the need for cooperation between the provincial and municipal governments, particularly in securing right-of-way and necessary permits, so excavation and other works can begin once weather conditions improve.

Meanwhile, several major projects are being pursued as long-term solutions to Pampanga’s flooding problem. These include the proposed Central Luzon–Pampanga Floodway Project, which covers an estimated 60 kilometers; a 12,000-hectare ring dike project; silt or “sabo” dams in Nueva Ecija; and the Manila Bay Integrated Flood Control, Coastal Defense and Expressway Project, which is currently undergoing a pre-feasibility study.

However, some of the large-scale projects may take 20 years to be fully implemented, according to Dizon.

Governor Lilia Pineda has expressed full support for the DPWH’s proposed measures.

Local officials, particularly mayors in the province’s fourth district, vowed to work with the agency to address the flooding problem in their respective places.

Dizon stressed the need for immediate action while permanent flood-control projects are being developed.