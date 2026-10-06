Capitol eyes measures for agri water supply

The Provincial Government of Pampanga is pushing for long-term solutions to water supply for the agriculture sector.

Officials of Pampanga, the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), Department of Agriculture (DA), Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), and farmers’ and irrigators’ associations recently met in connection with this program.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the meeting, where officials discussed a study on developing water impounding facilities, lakes and water-retention areas that could store water during the rainy season and provide irrigation during El Niño or drought.

The provincial government is also pushing for the expansion of solar-powered irrigation systems to help reduce farmers’ dependence on diesel.

The target is to establish 50 solar-powered irrigation units by 2027 in coordination with the NIA and DA.

Representatives from the Pabanlag Farmers Association, Calangain Irrigators Association, Bacolor Onion Farmers Association, Talang Ligaya Farmers Association, San Matias Quilo Farmers Association, San Miguel Rice, Corn and HVCC Farmers Association, Pitabacan Farmers Association, and Calantas Agricultural Farmers Association attended the meeting.

Also present during the meeting were NIA Pampanga-Bataan IMO representative Ruben Llamas, DA Central Luzon Director Arthur Dayrit, and Executive Assistant Angelina Blanco.

During the event, some 37 beneficiaries received rice assistance as additional livelihood support.