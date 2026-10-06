Capitol, FLKI coordinate for 29th Sinukwan Festival

The Pampanga provincial government and the Foundation for Lingap Kapampangan, Inc. (FLKI) are now coordinating programs for the 29th Sinukwan Festival.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda met with FLKI officials to discuss preparations for the annual celebration.

The Capitol said the meeting highlighted the Sinukwan Festival’s objective of celebrating Pampanga’s recovery following the Mount Pinatubo tragedy.

The festival was held for 29 years as part of efforts to promote Kapampangan identity and culture.

FLKI Hermana Mayor Agnes Romero, Treasurer Lourdes Javier, and Vice President for Programs and Cultural Development Sonia Soto attended the meeting. They expressed their commitment to promote and preserve Kapampangan cultural heritage, the Capitol said.