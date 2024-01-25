Capitol gives cash aid to 12,945 Grade 12 graduates

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO - The Provincial Government of Pampanga distributed financial assistance to some12,945 Grade 12 graduates across the province.

This initiative is under the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP) of the provincial government where each beneficiary received P3,000.

The Provincial Library and the Provincial Treasurer's Office led the distribution of assistance.

An additional 2,802 students are set to receive assistance this week, the provincial library's office said.

For School Year 2021 to 2022, some 103,747 Kapampangan students benefitted from the P342-million funds allocated for the program.

The provincial government had also given out some P6,184,000 financial assistance to Alternative Learning System learners (ALS) for 2021.

The total assistance given to ALS learners in the last three years Pineda’s term has reached P9,330,000.

The Efap provides financial assistance to indigent students to help them defray school-related expenses.

The program covers scholars in college as well as senior high school.

During the time of former governor and now Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, the provincial government invested P1.2 billion for educational programs.