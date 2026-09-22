Capitol gives to 10 ex-rebels affected by bad weather

Ten former rebels from Arayat, Pampanga, whose crops were destroyed by prolonged rains and bad weather will receive livelihood assistance from the provincial government.

The former rebels sought the assistance of the provincial government as the recent rains affected their source of income.

Governor Lilia ìNanayî Pineda recently met with the group and assessed the impact of the adverse weather on their livelihood.

Pineda pledged to implement a program to allow the former rebels establish additional sources of income for their daily needs.

The provincial government will also provide free vegetable seeds to the beneficiaries.