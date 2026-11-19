The Provincial Government of Pampanga has provided P360,000 in financial assistance to 18 families affected by the partial damage of Sto. Cristo Dam due to heavy rainfall in September 2026.

According to the Capitol, each beneficiary family received ?20,000 during a ceremony led by Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda on behalf of Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda.

The assistance was released through the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) Fund.

The Capitol said the aid is on top of the P20,000 previously provided by the Municipal Government of Lubao, bringing the total financial assistance from the two local government units to P40,000 per family.

The Capitol also reported that the municipal government of Lubao has coordinated with the National Housing Authority (NHA) for the relocation of displaced families.

Three houses in Barangay San Pablo 2nd are ready for turnover to beneficiaries, while geotagging has been completed for 31 additional families.

Mayor Pineda said the NHA had assured the municipal government of funding for additional housing units for families who have yet to receive permanent shelter.

The Capitol said that affected families received rental subsidies covering October to December, including ?15,000 in rental assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Pineda also said she will provide additional rental assistance next year if the housing units remain unfinished.

The provincial government said it coordinates with the municipal government and concerned national agencies to assist families affected by the disaster.