Capitol helps 3,000 hemodialysis patients

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Provincial Government of Pampanga gathered some 3,000 dialysis patients at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center and gave them medical assistance and food packs.

The beneficiaries came from Pampanga's 1st, 3rd and 4th districts.

Vice Governor Lilia Pineda reminded the patients to take care of their health.

She said PhilHealth had extended their dialysis sessions until 2024.

In 2023, PhilHealth increased the number of dialysis sessions from 90 to 156 a year.

This means that it is now possible to continue dialysis sessions up to 3 times per week.

Pineda said this is a big help to patients because of the cost of dialysis sessions.

A single procedure costs P2,500 per session in private facilities.

The patients were also given free medicines which came from the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital.

The medicines include epocino and insulin. The patients also received food packs and cash.