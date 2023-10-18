Capitol helps bring home 18 Kapampangans from Israel

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO-- The Provincial Government of Pampanga had helped facilitate the successful return of some 18 Kapampangans from Israel upon the directive of Governor Dennis Pineda.

The 18 Kapampangans, who are Agro Studies graduates from Israel, returned home on Tuesday, October 17.

The graduates were fetched from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) back to Pampanga by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) in coordination with some Kapampangan OFW Community in Israel.

"The returning students completed an 11-month agriculture training program under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Israel, which concluded last September.

They were stationed at KFAR Silver Campus and Ruppin Campus in Ashkelon City, located 10 to 15 kilometers from the Gaza Strip," the statement added.

“Yung mga terorista po pumapasok na po sa mismong city na po namin which is malapit din po sa Gsa strip. Nakakatrauma po kasi naririnig po namin yung mga bomba ang yung barilan po tapos may mga video pa po kaming na papanood kung papaano po nila pinapatay,” said Gabriel Lapuz, agro studies graduate from Israel during an interview with the Pampanga Information Office.

Special Assistant to the Governor Angelina Blanco welcomed the 18 Kapampangans in a simple program at the Benigno Aquino Hall.

“As the father of the province, the Governor wants to ensure the welfare of the Kapampangans even if they are out of the country. Nakahanda naman tayong magbigay ng post traumatic stress debriefing sa kanila if kailangan. Sa assessment ko sa mga bata kanina, medyo makikita mo sa mga mukha nila na parang shock pa sila,” said Blanco.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa Diyos dahil nakauwi ng ligtas sa Pilipinas at sa lahat po ng mga Tumulong sa amin especially kay Governor Delta at sa mga Filipino Community sa Israel sina Sir Marvin,” said Aldrin Pabalate added.

The return of the 18 Kapampangans was facilitated through the "Balik Pinas, Balik Pampanga Program," an initiative of the provincial government to help Kapampangans return from overseas during the pandemic.