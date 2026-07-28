Capitol, IBP Pampanga to offer free legal services

The Pampanga Provincial Government announced that it is partnering with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Pampanga Chapter to bring free legal services and rights education closer to communities across the province.

The project aims to make legal assistance and information more accessible to Kapampangans through a series of community-based activities.

The capitol said the program will feature a Legal Aid Mission, offering free legal consultations and documentation assistance to residents.

It added that a Know Your Rights Session will also be conducted to discuss child protection laws, including the Anti-Bullying Act, the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, and other relevant legislation.

The discussions are expected to benefit parents, teachers, and young people by increasing their awareness on legal rights and responsibilities.

According to the Capitol, the Public Attorney's Office (PAO), the Department of Justice (DOJ) Region III, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Education (DepEd), and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will participate in the program to provide additional government services.