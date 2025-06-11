Capitol inspects sanitary landfills in Pampanga

The provincial government of Pampanga started inspecting sanitary landfills in the province to ensure that they are complying with environmental laws and assess their impact on nearby communities.

The move follows the apprehension of 12 trucks allegedly involved in the illegal hauling of waste from Bulacan to Eco Protect Management Corporation (EPMC) in Porac.

In response to the incident, Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda ordered the suspension of hauling passes issued to haulers and truckers from Bulacan for 15 days, effective Wednesday, June 11, as authorities investigate the alleged violations.

In a phone interview, Engr. Art Punsalan, head of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PGENRO), said the inspections are being conducted by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) and concerned local government units.

Punsalan said the initiative aims to assess the operational status and environmental compliance of landfills in the province.

He said there are currently three identified sanitary landfills in Pampanga, including two in Porac and one in Floridablanca.

“We will conduct validation of all sanitary landfills in Pampanga. It just so happened may reklamo dito Barangay Mancatian (Porac) kaya nauna, pero definitely we will cover all the sanitary landfills in Pampanga,” Punsalan said.

He added that the Joint Inspection Team will also evaluate the potential health effects of the landfill operations on surrounding communities.

“Titignan natin kung ito bang mga sanitary landfills ay meron bang treatment facilities. Kung ang mga nagtatapon dito ay accredited haulers o ‘yung mga truck nila ay pwedeng gamitin pangtapon ng basura,” he said.

Punsalan added that the composite team will prepare a comprehensive report based on their findings, which will become the guide of the provincial government in determining the course of action regarding the regulation of landfill operations.

EPMC clarified that it was not aware of the back-load arrangement involving third-party haulers.

The company said it will no longer accommodate trucks bearing the sticker of KALAM, the provincial task force responsible for regulating quarry operations.