Capitol intervenes to fast-track Pampanga Delta Bridge Phase 2

The Provincial Government of Pampanga has coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Eddmari Construction and Trading to expedite the completion of the Pampanga Delta Bridge Project Phase 2, which connects the left bank of Masantol to Candelaria, Calumpit.

This was gleaned in a recent social media post of Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

Pineda stated that Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda ordered the move to address the long-standing difficulties of residents due to the unfinished project.

The vice governor added that Governor Pineda requested for the replacement of the materials used in the temporary approach and the repair of the damaged road leading to the left bank.

The Provincial Government has provided assistance in filling and leveling works to improve access in the area, according to Vice Governor Pineda.

Barangay officials from the left bank were also consulted and took part in the intervention.

The vice governor said the provincial government decided to step in after receiving reports that residents have been inconvenienced by the project delay.