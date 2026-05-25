Capitol joins rescue ops in Angeles City

The Pampanga Provincial Government, under the directive of Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, has deployed personnel and equipment to assist in the ongoing search, rescue, and retrieval operations at the site of the collapsed under-construction nine-storey building in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City.

Pineda mobilized heavy equipment, including a dump truck and crane, to support clearing and retrieval operations as responders continue to locate individuals believed trapped beneath the rubble.

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) likewise dispatched additional search-and-rescue equipment to help expedite debris-clearing activities and retrieval operations.

The Capitol said it has also deployed doctors and medical teams from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) and Provincial Hospital Clark, along with responders from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to provide immediate medical assistance.

Citing the latest report from the Incident Command Post as of 6 p.m. on May 24, the provincial government said that 47 individuals were recorded as victims of the disaster.

Of the figure, 26 have been rescued, 20 remain missing and are believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) recorded four fatalities as of 11 am on Monday.

Authorities advised the public to avoid the vicinity to ensure the safety of responders and prevent disruptions to rescue operations.