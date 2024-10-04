Capitol looking into 3 waste facilities

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The provincial government is looking into the viability of three waste management facilities to accommodate Pampanga’s solid waste.

This, amid the looming closure of Kalangitan landfill in Tarlac on October 5, 2024.

Provincial Government Environment and Natural Resources Officer Art Punsalan said the three waste facilities are Floridablanca Enviro Park Project Corporation, Prime Waste Solutions, Inc. and Eco Protect Management Corporation.

Floridablanca Enviro Park Project Corporation, a subsidiary of Berjaya Philippines, Inc., operates a 91-hectare landfill in Barangay Pabanlag, Floridablanca town with a capacity of 3,500 tons of solid waste per day.

The second is Prime Waste Solutions, Inc. in Barangay Planas, Porac town, which has a capacity of 5,000 tons per day.

Operating a 48-hectare solid waste-to-fuel facility, Prime Waste can reduce waste for final disposal to landfill to only 10 to 20 percent.

The third is Eco Protect Management Corporation, also in Porac town. It operates a 34-hectare landfill with a capacity of 2,500 tons per day.

Governor Dennis Pineda earlier asked the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, headed by Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, to initiate meetings with the proponents of the facilities, along with municipal environment officers.

Officials of Floridablanca Enviro Park Project Corporation and Prime Waste Solutions, Inc. met with the Sangguniang Panlalawigan members on September 23 and September 30 respectively.

Punsalan said the provincial government is looking for alternative facilities that are compliant with the environmental laws and with sufficient capacities to accommodate the province's solid waste.