Capitol offers legal aid to jeepney coops over permit

The Pampanga provincial government is providing legal assistance to six modern jeepney cooperatives, representing about 300 drivers and operators, to help secure a permit for their terminal in the City of San Fernando.

The Capitol said representatives of the Modern Jeepney Operators and Drivers Associations (JODA) and cooperatives sought the assistance of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda over the pending terminal permit.

Pampanga United PUVM-TSC Federation Chairman Behmer Cuevas said the lack of a designated terminal has disrupted their operations, forcing drivers to keep moving around while picking up and dropping off passengers.

The provincial government said it will provide legal assistance and coordinate with concerned government agencies to facilitate the permit application.

The Capitol also committed to help in the pavement of the terminal and negotiate with the landowner to lower the groups' monthly rental.