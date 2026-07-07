Capitol opens 2 school buildings in Candaba

The Provincial Government of Pampanga inaugurated two two-storey school buildings in Candaba, adding 12 new classrooms for public school students in the town.

A six-classroom building was opened at Gulap National High School with a funding of P11.5 million sourced from the provincial government's Special Education Fund (SEF).

Another six-classroom building, funded with ?11.7 million from the SEF, was inaugurated at San Agustin Elementary School.

Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda and Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque led the inauguration of the classrooms.

Each building is equipped with comfort rooms, chairs, blackboards, and ceiling fans to support a more conducive learning environment for students.