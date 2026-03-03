Capitol releases P1.8M for burial, health aid

The Provincial Government of Pampanga released more than P1.8 million worth of medical and burial assistance to residents in need.

Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda handed the checks to 34 patients who visited the Pampanga Capitol on Monday.

Most of the beneficiaries are cancer patients and individuals with other serious illnesses requiring immediate medical support.

Pineda advised the patients to seek medical consultation if they experience unusual symptoms to prevent complications.

She said free consultation and treatment are available through the “Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program,” in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), and the Department of Health (DOH).

An additional 45 residents received burial assistance from the provincial government on the same date.