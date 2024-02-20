Capitol scholars receive P40-K each from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis Pineda met with two topnotchers of the recent licensure examinations who were previous beneficiaries of the provincial government's financial assistance program.

The duo received P40,000 each from Pineda in line with a program for additional financial assistance in recognition of their achievements.

Pineda met with Carl Justine Pantig who ranked second place in the nursing licensure examinations.

Pantig hails from Barangay Del Carmen of the City of San Fernando.

The governor also met with Jewel Anne Santos from Barangay San Basilio in Sta. Rita town who ranked 4th place in the radiologic technologist's licensure examinations.

Pineda personally congratulated the two scholars for their achievements.

Both topnotchers are beneficiaries of the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP) of the Capitol.

Some 103,747 Kapampangan students had benefitted from the P342-million aid distributed via the EFAP of Pampanga.

From the 103,747 are 52,789 college students and 49,383 Grade 12 students.

The Grade 12 beneficiaries received a total of P57,515,000 for School Year 2021 to 2022.

For 2020 to 2021 alone, the provincial government gave out P24,733,000 and P23,283,000 for the first and second semesters, respectively.

The provincial government has also given out some P6,184,000 financial assistance to Alternative Learning System learners (ALS) for 2021.

The total assistance given to ALS learners in the last three years had reached P9,330,000.

The EFAP helps indigent students defray school-related expenses.

The program covers college as well as senior high school students.

Aside from the EFAP, the governor said the provincial government assists out-of-school youth and underprivileged Kapampangans get good education through the Alternative Learning System.