Capitol set to deploy 2nd mobile pharmacy

The provincial government of Pampanga said it is preparing to deploy its second mobile pharmacy van.

The vehicle is expected to bring free essential medicines to residents in far-flung communities.

The Capitol said the new unit underwent inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, September 22, as part of the requirements for a License to Operate. It will be assigned to the Escolastica Romero District Hospital in Lubao.

Another mobile pharmacy unit is based at the Diosdado P. Macapagal Memorial Hospital in Guagua, the provincial government said.

FDA North Luzon Cluster Director II Gomel Gabuna said the inspection covered the unit’s structure, layout and medicine storage system.

He said the facility complies with proper food and drug storage practices, although some improvements are still needed.

The provincial government said it is completing requirements for FDA and Department of Health approvals, as well as PhilHealth accreditation, before the two units can begin full operations.

Governor Lilia G. Pineda said the program will help patients who face high transportation costs when traveling to health facilities.

The governor said the initiative will support the provincial government's “Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program” by improving access to prescribed maintenance medicines.

The Capitol said medicines covered by PhilHealth’s YAKAP and GAMOT programs may be included, subject to applicable requirements.

Residents who want to receive medicines must register with the PhilHealth YAKAP, undergo consultation at a YAKAP clinic or with an authorized healthcare provider, and present a valid prescription, according to the provincial government.

The Capitol also said it plans to deploy additional mobile pharmacy vans across Pampanga to expand the program’s reach.

Gabuna said the initiative will serve as a reference for other local governments once the necessary regulatory requirements are completed.

The provincial government advised residents to monitor official announcements on mobile pharmacy schedules in their respective districts and barangays.