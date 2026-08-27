Capitol steps up drive against leptospirosis

The Pampanga provincial government said it is intensifying the monitoring of water-borne diseases, influenza, leptospirosis, and dengue amid the effects of flooding.

Governor Lilia Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, provincial board members and personnel from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Provincial Health Office, are visiting affected communities to provide assistance, medicines, and safety reminders.

Governor Pineda and Vice Governor Pineda met on Wednesday with mayors, barangay officials, and municipal health officers from Apalit, Macabebe, Masantol, the City of San Fernando, Minalin, and Sto. Tomas.

The meetings focused on measures to address leptospirosis and other illnesses associated with the rainy season.

The Provincial Health Office also conducted a health lecture during the meetings.

The provincial government said it has distributed thousands of doxycycline doses, which health professionals recommend as preventive treatment for people at risk following exposure to potentially contaminated floodwater.

The Capitol said it will provide leptospirosis kits to district hospitals to support the monitoring and testing of suspected cases.

Health officials advised residents to seek attention for symptoms such as fever, body pain, weakness, or other signs of illness after wading through floodwater.