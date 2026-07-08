Capitol strengthens food security program

The Provincial Government of Pampanga, under the leadership of Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, continues to strengthen its food security program.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) is now developing a 6.59-hectare Food Security Project at the GMA Kabukiran Parcel inside the Clark International Airport Corporation aviation complex.

More than two hectares of land currently produce crops like eggplant, peanuts, sponge gourd, bottle gourd, okra, string beans, chili peppers, squash, tomatoes, cassava, bananas, papayas, and tamarind.

The project is expected to boost local food production and strengthen food security in the province.

Land clearing and site preparation have already been completed, while regular crop maintenance and irrigation are being carried out to ensure healthy plant growth, the provincial government said.

The installation of electricity and water supply is also underway to expand the cultivated area and increase agricultural production.