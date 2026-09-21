Capitol strengthens PhilHealth YAKAP, GAMOT implementation

The Pampanga Provincial Government is strengthening the implementation of the PhilHealth YAKAP and GAMOT programs.

The capitol said there are 169 accredited YAKAP providers now available to beneficiaries across the province.

Governor Lilia Pineda led an assessment meeting on Friday with doctors, nurses, medical technologists and other health workers from the province’s district hospitals to discuss and improve the implementation of the programs.

Under YAKAP, PhilHealth beneficiaries may consult accredited providers and receive prescriptions to corresponding medicines and other health services.

The Capitol said residents may begin by visiting their nearest Barangay Health Center for assessment and guidance on services.

Barangay Health Workers and Nanay Community Workers are also helping disseminate information about the programs.

The Provincial Health Office said it brings health services closer to residents.

The PhilHealth reminded its members to ensure that their membership is active and updated to access available benefits.