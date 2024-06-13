Capitol to earmark P40-M for MSMEs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Executive Assistant to the Office of the Governor Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab announced that the provincial government is set formalize this week a P40 million support allocation for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Pampanga.

Pineda-Cayabyab made the announcement during the Go Negosyo on-wheels mentorship program dubbed “3M on Wheels” at SM City Pampanga on June 8.

“Sa July 11 magkakaroon ng MOA ang Pampanga Chamber of Commerce at provincial government headed by Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda at magkakaroon tayo ng pondo worth P40 million para sa pagsuporta sa mga maliliit nating mga negosyante,” Pineda-Caybayab said.

The memorandum of agreement will be signed by the provincial officials and Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PamCham) officers.

PamCham, one of the biggest business chambers in the province, will be a partner institution in the program to help in identifying MSMEs needing support.

The business chamber has been urging MSMEs to take maximum advantage of various forms of assistance offered by the government and other programs related to business process and skills building.