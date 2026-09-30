Capitol to expand school safety drills

The Pampanga provincial government said it will expand threat simulation exercises and emergency drills in public and private schools.

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda called for wider implementation of the drills during the third-quarter joint meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council, Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council and Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict on Tuesday at the Kingsborough International Convention Center.

Colonel Ricardo David, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said they conducted drills and simulation exercises in seven schools.

The activities include training on preventive measures for active shooter incidents and bomb threats.

The Capitol said the exercises are intended to teach students, teachers and school personnel how to respond during emergencies and protect the school community.

Pineda urged authorities to cover all public and private schools and tap experts and speakers for the drills.

The meeting also discussed law enforcement operations against illegal drugs, loose and illegal firearms, wanted persons, counterfeit products and smuggling.

The officials also tackled the public safety programs of the Bureau of Fire Protection and anti-drug operations of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The council also approved resolutions endorsing a P115-million Peace and Order and Public Safety budget and a P33.9-million confidential fund for 2027.