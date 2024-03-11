Capitol to help in case of rape-slay victim

CITY OF SAN FERNABNDO—The Provincial Government of Pampanga has expressed its commitment to follow through with the case of a 9-year-old girl from was raped and killed near her house over the weekend.







Officers of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office visited the family of the victim as they handed out the Capitol’s financial support. The Capitol had agreed to help in monitoring the case against the suspect in the said case and the expenses for the burial of the victim.







Police have arrested a suspect, 50-year-old Feliciano Orallo of Barangay Sto. Cristo, who is now detained at the Guagua Police Station.



Reports said that the child's body was allegedly found in the garage of the suspect's house the next day.







The suspect was reportedly an alleged drug user according to a post of the Pampanga Information Office.