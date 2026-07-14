Capitol to regulate motorcycle taxi ops

The provincial government of Pampanga is planning to regulate the operation of motorcycle taxi services.

The Capitol organized a meeting with officials of city and municipal governments; and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region III in connection with the plan.

The meeting was attended by members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, and leaders of the Vice Mayor's League of the Philippines (VMLP) Pampanga Chapter, and LTFRB Region III.

Some of the issues discussed during the event include the expanding operation of single motorcycle taxi services in the province, the Capitol said.

The meeting was held in line with Resolution No. 5, Series of 2026, which urges the LTFRB to address concerns related to motorcycle taxi operations sans a national regulatory framework governing the service, the Capitol added.

Among the issues raised were the reported disputes between some tricycle drivers and motorcycle riders.

The officials also discussed the lack of local ordinances providing clear guidelines for motorcycle taxi operations, according to the Capitol.

Some members of the provincial board represented Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda at the meeting.

Officials from the VMLP Pampanga Chapter, including chapter president and Bacolor Vice Mayor Ron Dungca, and representatives from several municipal and city governments also attended the meeting.

The SP committee is set to prepare measures to regulate motorcycle taxi operations, in coordination with the LTFRB and local government units to ensure safe, orderly, and fair transport services across the province.