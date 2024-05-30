Capitol warns public against fixers, agents

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Provincial Government of Pampanga, through its Provincial Information Office, issued a public advisory warning residents about individuals posing as agents of the province's programs and services.

The Capitol said it has not sanctioned any agents to represent its initiatives.

Only Nanay Community Workers, Barangay Health Workers, and barangay officials are authorized to address concerns with provincial authorities, including the provision of guarantee letters, financial assistance, and other social services.

The provincial government also emphasized that these services are provided entirely free of charge.

The public is advised against giving money, food, or "processing fees" to unauthorized individuals.

Residents are encouraged to report incidents to the provincial government.