Capitol's floating clinic starts operation in coastal villages

The newly-constructed 112-square-meter floating clinic of the Provincial Government of Pampanga has made its maiden voyage to visit coastal towns in the province and provide medical services.

The clinic went to Barangay Malusac in Sasmuan town on Wednesday.

It provided primary laboratory procedures (blood extraction, ECG, X-ray, ultrasound), OB-Gyne consultations, minor medical procedures, dental services and free medicines to scores of residents.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) said the clinic can

accomodate 50 to 100 patients at full capacity.

It is manned by personnel and medical staff from the PHO.

To support its operations in isolated or waterlogged areas, the facility is also fitted with a dedicated sewage treatment system and a water pumping unit, ensuring sanitary and sustainable functionality.