Capitulation

OUR national authorities have embarrassingly blinked on the demand of China to remove BRP Teresa Magbanua from the Escoda Shoal.

This move will allow China to be more aggressive in claiming albeit illegally more territories in the West Philippine Sea.

It further emboldened the Chinese interloper to build more structures and firm up their possession on the Philippines. Soon, Palawan will fall given our readiness to capitulate!

Where are our brave men and women who could stand up against the fiercest adversaries? They seem to be silent and make do with grandstanding as in Congress where they furiously intimidate witnesses and resource like the hinorable Vice President.

VP Sara is now experiencing intimidation during the deliberations on her office budget. They now focus on the whereabouts of her confidential funds which, according to her father, former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte, are not subject to COA scrutiny.

A lawyer, VP Sara refused to take the oath invoking the privilege of being a resource person. No congressman in the Quad committee making the oribe was able to stop the VP as she asked permission to leave. Well. . .

There is no more Unity Team, according to the president and seconded by the vice president. The team was only set up for purposes of the national election, nothing more according to the feisty vice president. Ahah!

On the local front, Angeles City will see a fierce fight between former congressman Carmelo Jonjon Lazatin and ex-Police General Oscar Albayalde. Followers of both candidates are anxious for the showdown who are both financially well-equipped and can stage protracted political campaigns.