Caragan and other festivals in Mabalacat City

ANNUALLY, the City of Mabalacat observes several festivities and events to shore up the morale of its residents and give them entertainment and viewing pleasure.

With the establishment of its Christmas Village near the San Rafael Arkangel parish church in Barangay Mabiga, the LGU now has a definite venue to hold its events.

Among the most recognized activity is the Caragan festival, a tribute to the City’s indigenous people and which features traditional dances and tunes of this tribe. It has been running for almost a decade now and is participated in by learners from the different schools of the city.

Another much-awaited event is the Mr. And Ms. Mabalacat City competition which winners represent the city in the provincial and national tiffs on various dates.

Truly, the city of Mabalacat has earned national and international recognition and awards because of its holding various events and pageants.

Behind all these is City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo, abyly supported by members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod and his key officials.

Garbo wants the city to be always in a festive mode where residents can participate and be involved in the holding of the events.

Resurgence of PESO Mabalacat City. After the term of the inconceivable former City Adminostrator (and his co-conspirator, the former City Accountant), PESO Mabalact seems to be recovering from duldrums.

See, these two characters were harsh on the award-winning office that they even took away most of its budget for trainings, seminars and travels and put these in care of a favored facility, the Mabalacat City College.

Now, under the able stewardship of Ms. Jacqueline Bungay, formerly of MCWD, who took over from Bernard delos Reyes, PESO is now engaged in LRAs and bringing it closer to the main beneficiaries –the barangay residents who were not so aware of PESO importance and relevance.

Give it to Jackie for her vision and willingness to lead PESO out of stagnant waters.