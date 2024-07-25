Carina destroys P47M in Pampanga agri, fisheries

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Carina have resulted to P47,658,431.40 worth of damages to rice, high-value crops, and the fisheries in Pampanga, according to partial reports from the Provincial Agricultural Office (PAO).

The PAO report indicated that rice crops suffered the most significant losses, amounting to P26.8 million, followed by high-value crops at P4.7 million.

Damage to the province’s fisheries sector reached P21.4 million.

Lubao town reported the highest damage to its rice crops at P18.6 million, followed by Apalit at P6.9 million, and the City of San Fernando at P1.2 million.

Arayat town reported P4.7 million in damages to its high-value crops.

In Masantol town, several ponds and fish pens were affected by flooding, resulting in P5.3 million in damages.

Sasmuan town experienced the highest losses in its fisheries industry, amounting to P16.1 million.